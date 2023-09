September 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A section of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Abuja is currently on fire.

According to reports, the offices of three justices in the apex court have reportedly been affected by the fire. The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained. Men of the FCT Fire Service are on the ground to help put out the fire.(www.naija247news.com).