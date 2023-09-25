“Stop DONATING money to Mohbad’s wife Wunmi till her child’s DNA is tested–Kemi Olunloyo

September 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that the wife of Mohbad has sexual relations with Marlian boys in the past.

Kemi Olunloyo has taken to her Twitter page to urge sympathies and well-wishers donating money to the wife of Mohbad to stop.

According to her, the DNA of the child needs to be done to ascertain if the child belongs to the late Mohbad. Kemi claims that there is a possibility that the child might not belong to Mohbad as his wife allegedly had sexual relations with the males in the Marlian house.

“Stop DONATING money to Mohbad’s wife Wunmi till her child’s DNA is tested. Her video trying to attack an NDLEA agent was posted here last night. Celebrity supporting her pls STFU. I’m only concerned with Mohbad’s music estate and she’s allegedly had sexual relations with most of the males in the Marlian house. Anyone trying to sue me is HIDING something.”

“Also why was Wunmi in the car with Mohbad’s dead body and the quack nurse arrested? Where were they going to? Not a mortuary but to a casket seller to bury Mohbad by midnight which was declined by their community leader. The child does not even look like any of them.”(www.naija247news.com).