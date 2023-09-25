Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

“Stop DONATING money to Mohbad’s wife Wunmi till her child’s DNA is tested–Kemi Olunloyo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 25, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that the wife of Mohbad has sexual relations with Marlian boys in the past.

Kemi Olunloyo has taken to her Twitter page to urge sympathies and well-wishers donating money to the wife of Mohbad to stop.

According to her, the DNA of the child needs to be done to ascertain if the child belongs to the late Mohbad. Kemi claims that there is a possibility that the child might not belong to Mohbad as his wife allegedly had sexual relations with the males in the Marlian house.

“Stop DONATING money to Mohbad’s wife Wunmi till her child’s DNA is tested. Her video trying to attack an NDLEA agent was posted here last night. Celebrity supporting her pls STFU. I’m only concerned with Mohbad’s music estate and she’s allegedly had sexual relations with most of the males in the Marlian house. Anyone trying to sue me is HIDING something.”

“Also why was Wunmi in the car with Mohbad’s dead body and the quack nurse arrested? Where were they going to? Not a mortuary but to a casket seller to bury Mohbad by midnight which was declined by their community leader. The child does not even look like any of them.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Three Civilians
Next article
“I’ve never accepted bribe” – Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I’ve never accepted bribe” – Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police...

Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Three Civilians

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dreaded Boko Haram terrorists at the...

Tribunal to deliver judgement on Governorship petitions today

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. The Justice Arum Ashom-led Lagos State Governorship Election...

Linda Ejiofor celebrates husband Ibrahim Suleiman on his birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian actress and model, Linda Ejiofor,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I’ve never accepted bribe” – Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi

Nigeria Police Force 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police...

Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Three Civilians

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dreaded Boko Haram terrorists at the...

Tribunal to deliver judgement on Governorship petitions today

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 25,2023. The Justice Arum Ashom-led Lagos State Governorship Election...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights