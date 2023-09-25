Menu
Politics & Govt News

Share Money or Forget About Second Term – Gov Umo Eno

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 25,2023.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has alleged threats to his political future.

Eno allegedly received threats from the political class to share money or risk forfeiting his second term.

He disclosed this while addressing journalists in Uyo, the state capital on Saturday.

The governor urged politicians to stop distracting his administration because he was trying to address the challenges confronting the state’s people.

Eno says, “I have received a lot of threats from the political class that I won’t do a second term.

“I am putting money into rural development because a good first term is better than a useless second term.

“I don’t want to put more money in one person’s hands to the detriment of the 7.9 million population.”

Eno called on politicians to give him time till December to put the state’s governance structure on the right track.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

