“President Tinubu Takes Swift Action to Rescue Abducted Zamfara Students”

President Bola Tinubu has issued directives to security agencies to rescue the female students who were abducted in Zamfara. This action comes in response to a recent bandit attack in the Sabon-Gida community of Bungudu Local Government Area, where more than 24 students from the Federal University of Gusau, Zamfara, were kidnapped. While six of the abducted students have been recovered, President Tinubu has instructed security forces to ensure the release of those who remain in captivity.

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement released on Sunday, conveyed President Tinubu’s strong condemnation of the reprehensible act of abduction. Tinubu emphasized that there is no moral justification for such heinous crimes against innocent victims who were merely pursuing quality education. He also extended his condolences to the affected families and reassured them of the government’s commitment to protecting all Nigerian citizens, with no effort spared to secure the safe return of the abducted students.

In addition to rescuing the students, President Tinubu has pledged to safeguard educational institutions as sanctuaries of knowledge, growth, and opportunity, free from the menacing acts of terrorists. This firm commitment reflects his determination to address the ongoing challenges posed by cowardly attacks by armed bandits in the region, and to ensure the safety of students in the North-West, where student abductions have unfortunately become a recurring issue.