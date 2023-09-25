Menu
Nuhu Ribadu Begs Foreigners to Solve Insecurity Problems in Nigeria

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Sept 25,2023.

Nigeria National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu has called on Foreigners to solve insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

Mr Ribadu while holding a business meeting with some set of foreign investors revealed that would have been the best place for business but for the insecurity challenges its poised with.

In his words Mr Ribadu said We want to live like the rest of the world… Bandits/terr0rists have robed us of our freedom of doing basic things.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

