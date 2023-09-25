“NNPC and Oil Majors Slash Contract Negotiation Time to Boost Nigeria’s Oil Investment”

Nigeria’s NNPC Ltd, in collaboration with major oil companies, has recently reached an agreement to expedite contract negotiations, reducing the timeframe from three years to just six months. This initiative aims to accelerate vital investment projects within Africa’s foremost oil-producing nation, Nigeria. The prolonged negotiations for significant contracts in the oil and gas sector have often impeded much-needed investments, adversely affecting Nigeria’s production goals and occasionally leading to legal disputes during contract renewals.

NNPC operates joint ventures with prominent oil majors, such as Shell, Chevron, Eni, ExxonMobil, and TotalEnergies. This newly established agreement is designed to streamline business operations in Nigeria, enhancing efficiency and ultimately boosting production. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, NNPC’s Vice President for Upstream Operations, expressed optimism about the improved process’s potential to yield greater production outcomes. The signing ceremony witnessed the participation of top executives from these oil major subsidiaries.

Nigeria has experienced a decline in oil production, falling short of its OPEC quota and imposing significant strains on government finances. President Bola Tinubu is actively pursuing efforts to bolster Nigeria’s oil output. In a recent announcement, the presidency disclosed that international oil firms have committed to investing $13.5 billion in the short term, with the goal of increasing production to 2.1 million barrels per day by December 2024.