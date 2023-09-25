Menu
Food Inflation

“Nigeria’s Uncontrollable Inflation Over the Years: A Rollercoaster Ride Through Neoliberal Democratic Administrations”

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

From the dawn of the civilian government under Olusegun Obasanjo to the present day, inflation, a crucial economic metric, has taken Nigeria on a tumultuous journey. The National Bureau of Statistics recently reported that Nigeria’s annual inflation rate reached an 18-year high of 25.8% in August, marking the eighth consecutive month of increase, following July’s 24.08%.

This relentless surge in inflation has made it increasingly challenging for people to meet their basic needs, casting a shadow over the nation’s economic landscape. President Bola Tinubu’s early reforms, such as the removal of fuel subsidies and the introduction of a currency float, have only exacerbated the situation.

In this article, Naija247news examines the fluctuations in inflation rates during the initial three months of various administrations that have governed Nigeria, shedding light on the economic trajectory of the nation often referred to as the “Giant of Africa.”

