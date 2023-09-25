Menu
Ngelale Is Unfit As Tinubu’s Media Adviser – NIPR Declares

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 25,2023.

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, is unfit for the position.

Speaking with Naija247News Editor the governing council of NIPR under the leadership of Dr. Ike Neliaku disclosed this recently.

He noted that according to NIPR laws, it is an offence for any individual to practise public relations without the necessary certification and licensing.

He stressed that Ngelale is not fit to hold the position without the basic knowledge and requisite training on PR.

“We have checked our records and membership register, and we could not find Ajuri Ngelale on the list. One can be a good writer, broadcaster or journalist. Still, there are set parameters of knowledge a communicator needs to acquire, including qualification, before he/she can practice Public Relations in Nigeria.

“The law establishing NIPR provides laid-down rules about appointing spokespersons, which also makes it a criminal offence for anybody to practice Public Relations by whatever name without certification by the Institute.

"In fact, the NIPR act stipulates punishment for illegal practice including imprisonment, fine, or both."

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

