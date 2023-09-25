NDE trains 50 unemployed youths on vocational skills

September 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The director-general of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, has declared open the training of 50 unemployed youths on vocational skills under its Youths Transformation Training Scheme (YTTS) in Imo on Monday.

Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by the Imo Coordinator of the NDE, Mrs Chisara Egwim-Chima, said the YTTS, put together by the Vocational Skills Department (VSD) of the Directorate, would impart viable skills to the beneficiaries.

He said that 800 persons were captured for the scheme in Nigeria, with 50 trainees from Imo State.

He listed the skills to include furniture making which training would last for 18 months, computer web design, six months, electrical installation which would last for 18 months also, among others.

He noted that the training was aimed at imparting skills in unemployed persons to enable them become proficient enough to earn a living and contribute positively to the economic growth of the country.

He advised trainees to take the opportunity seriously so as to justify their selection from among many other applicants.

“In a rapidly changing world, it is crucial to invest in our youths, providing them the necessary skills, tools and opportunities to thrive.

“About 42 trainees have already started training and are still in training. The eight trainees having their orientation today are to make up the number to 50 trainees for Imo.

“These skills we have in place for you will help you foster personal growth, resilience and leadership qualities that will shape you as our future leaders.

“We believe that this programme will create a safe space where you can explore your passions, discover your strengths and overcome challenges,” he said.

In his remarks, Malam Isa Abdu, Head, VSD at the NDE, advised the trainees to take the training seriously as it would help them overcome the challenges of joblessness and loss of self-worth.

Abdu, represented by Mrs Margaret Ezekwu, a senior staff of the directorate, said that although many persons expressed interest in the training, only few were chosen.

She, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to justify their selection and the resources expended on them. (www.naija247news.com).