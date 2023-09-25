Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

NDE trains 50 unemployed youths on vocational skills

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 25, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The director-general of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, has declared  open the training of 50 unemployed youths on vocational skills under its Youths Transformation Training Scheme (YTTS) in Imo on Monday.

Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by the Imo Coordinator of the NDE, Mrs Chisara Egwim-Chima, said the YTTS, put together by the Vocational Skills Department (VSD) of the Directorate, would impart viable skills to the beneficiaries.

He said that 800 persons were captured for the scheme in Nigeria, with 50 trainees from Imo State.

He listed the skills to include furniture making which training would last for 18 months, computer web design, six months, electrical installation which would last for 18 months also, among others.

He noted that the training was aimed at imparting skills in unemployed persons to enable them become proficient enough to earn a living and contribute positively to the economic growth of the country.

He advised trainees to take the opportunity seriously so as to justify their selection from among many other applicants.

“In a rapidly changing world, it is crucial to invest in our youths, providing them the necessary skills, tools and opportunities to thrive.

“About 42 trainees have already started training and are still in training. The eight trainees having their orientation today are to make up the number to 50 trainees for Imo.

“These skills we have in place for you will help you foster personal growth, resilience and leadership qualities that will shape you as our future leaders.

“We believe that this programme will create a safe space where you can explore your passions, discover your strengths and overcome challenges,” he said.

In his remarks, Malam Isa Abdu, Head, VSD at the NDE, advised the trainees to take the training seriously as it would help them overcome the challenges of joblessness and loss of self-worth.

Abdu, represented by Mrs Margaret Ezekwu, a senior staff of the directorate, said that although many persons expressed interest in the training, only few were chosen.

She, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to justify their selection and the resources expended on them. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“I’ve never accepted bribe” – Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi
Next article
Breakaway Somaliland says will not discuss unification with Somalia
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy meets Sudanese leader, discusses Russian paramilitaries

Naija247news -
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy...

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorm from Monday

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Egypt to vote for president in December, Sisi expected to win

News Wire -
Sisi can run for third term under constitutional changes Seen...

Ghana central bank holds main rate, sees better growth outlook

Naija247news -
ACCRA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy meets Sudanese leader, discusses Russian paramilitaries

Geopolitics 0
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy...

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorm from Monday

NiMets 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Egypt to vote for president in December, Sisi expected to win

Democracy Africa 0
Sisi can run for third term under constitutional changes Seen...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights