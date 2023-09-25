Man stabbed to death while playing Blue Whale suicide game

September 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A British man has been stabbed to death “while playing the Blue Whale suicide game” in a woodland in Portugal.

The victim has been identified as a 35-year-old. A 26-year-old man, also believed to be British, has handed himself to police and reportedly confessed to the crime, Spanish sources said.

Local reports say the attack happened during a row while a group of friends were playing the notorious Blue Whale suicide game.

The online challenge has been linked to numerous deaths around the world.

Police found the victim’s body in remote woodland between Poco Negro and Soalheira, near to the town of Pedrogao Grande, on Sunday, Sept. 24.

They had been alerted by friends of the victim, at around 6.30am on Sunday, who went with them to the scene.

One of the friends is said to have confessed to killing him during the game.

The ongoing investigation is being led by Portugal’s Policia Judiciaria force.

Detectives spent yesterday questioning at least three men and two women, including the Brit described as the chief suspect.

It was not immediately clear this morning how many of them will be ordered to appear before a judge in court and when the court appearance will take place.

The group that raised the alarm are thought to have attended a private party on Saturday night near the area where the dead man’s body was found before heading to the remote woodland spot.(www.naija247news.com).