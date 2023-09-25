Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Mali junta expects delay to February elections

By: News Wire

Date:

Supporters participate in a demonstration called by Yerewolo Debout sur les remparts, an anti-France political movement, in Bamako, Mali, February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Paul Lorgerie Acquire Licensing Rights

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

BAMAKO, Sept 25 (Reuters) – Mali’s military junta expects a small delay to presidential elections scheduled for February due to technical reasons, it said on Monday, promising a new timeline at a later date.

Mali had been expected to hold the first round of the vote on Feb. 4, 2024, and a second round two weeks later.

The junta’s statement said the decision to delay the vote – meant to return Mali to constitutional rule after military coups in Aug. 2020 and May 2021 – was due to several factors including a dispute with a French firm over a civil registry data base.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo, Writing by Edward McAllister, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Uganda in talks with Chinese credit agency for pipeline funds – official
Next article
Ghana central bank holds main rate, sees better growth outlook
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy meets Sudanese leader, discusses Russian paramilitaries

Naija247news -
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy...

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorm from Monday

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Egypt to vote for president in December, Sisi expected to win

News Wire -
Sisi can run for third term under constitutional changes Seen...

Ghana central bank holds main rate, sees better growth outlook

Naija247news -
ACCRA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy meets Sudanese leader, discusses Russian paramilitaries

Geopolitics 0
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy...

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorm from Monday

NiMets 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Egypt to vote for president in December, Sisi expected to win

Democracy Africa 0
Sisi can run for third term under constitutional changes Seen...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights