EntertainmentNollywood

Linda Ejiofor celebrates husband Ibrahim Suleiman on his birthday

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian actress and model, Linda Ejiofor, has taken to social media to celebrate her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman on his birthday.

The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of the actor alongside a touching caption.

She wrote:

”Everyday, I thank God for you.

Everyday, I thank your mum for raising such a beautiful man.

Everyday, I’m glad we ended up together.

Everyday, I thank God that you and Him (God) gave me Keon.

But today is A special day. Because if you weren’t born all these wouldn’t have been possible.

My love…

May your stars align in pleasant places.

May your name be mentioned in corridors of power (by people who are good at heart and loved).(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

