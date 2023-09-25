Menu
Politics & Govt News

Lagos state Tribunal affirms Sanwo-Olu’s election as gov, set to deliver judgment on LP’s petition against Sanwo-Olu’s electoral victory

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 25,2023.

The Lagos state governorship election petition tribunal has unanimously affirmed the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected governor in the march 18 election.

Justice Mikhail Abdullahi who read the lead judgment, found the petition of Olajide Adediran of the PDP as lacking in merit and dead on arrival. He added that the petitioner failed to discharge the burden of proof as mandated under the electoral act.

The tribunal is on a five minutes break now and will reconvene shortly to deliver judgement on the petition of the Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

“Diaspora-Led Consortium to Establish Multibillion-Dollar Biotech City in Zimbabwe”
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

