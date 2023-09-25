Lagos state Tribunal affirms Sanwo-Olu’s election as gov, set to deliver judgment on LP’s petition against Sanwo-Olu’s electoral victory

Sept 25,2023.

The Lagos state governorship election petition tribunal has unanimously affirmed the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected governor in the march 18 election.

Justice Mikhail Abdullahi who read the lead judgment, found the petition of Olajide Adediran of the PDP as lacking in merit and dead on arrival. He added that the petitioner failed to discharge the burden of proof as mandated under the electoral act.

The tribunal is on a five minutes break now and will reconvene shortly to deliver judgement on the petition of the Labour Party's governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.