Lagos State Govt Orders Clearance of Shanties Along Blue Rail Corridor

The Lagos State Government has issued a directive for the removal of shanties situated along the Blue Rail line, emphasizing the need for compliance with this instruction.

The directive was conveyed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, as confirmed by the ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, Kunle Adeshina.

According to Adeshina’s Sunday statement, Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab oversaw the removal of shanties on the setbacks and rights-of-way of the Lagos Blue Rail line corridor, extending from Orile to Iyana Iba. He urged all individuals concerned to either relocate outright or move behind the road setback.

The Commissioner’s action follows the expiration of a one-month notice issued by the Lagos State Governor to street traders, squatters, and occupants of shanties and abandoned vehicles along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, spanning from Orile to Iyana-Iba.

Commissioner Wahab stressed the importance of ensuring the complete restoration of the right-of-way, not only for the Blue Line rail but also for the Lagos Badagry Expressway, an international highway that requires setback adherence. He stated that the right-of-way for the Lagos Badagry Expressway ranges from 90 to 120 meters, and structures falling within this zone would not be allowed to stand.

The Commissioner’s inspection, conducted alongside ACP Bayo Sulaiman, the chairman of the Special Intervention Team for the restoration of the Blue Line Right of Way, aimed to secure the right-of-way and eliminate illegal trading sites and settlements along the corridor. He also highlighted the intention to beautify and landscape the entire stretch once the squatters at Agboju have been removed.

Commissioner Wahab cautioned commercial vehicle operators to adhere to their designated parking areas, warning that vehicles seen picking up or dropping passengers at undesignated bus stops would be towed away and their owners prosecuted. He reiterated the State Governor’s commitment to restoring greenery and enhancing the aesthetics of various parts of Lagos State.

Furthermore, the Commissioner urged street traders at Afolabi Ege Market, Iyana Iba, to relocate within seven days, addressing their impact on traffic bottlenecks. He also warned against creating illegal dumpsites and ordered the immediate evacuation of a black spot observed at the Eric Moore end of Surulere, entrusting the task to the State Waste Management Authority.

The General Manager of Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), Mrs. Adetoun Popoola, and other ministry directors joined the inspection exercise.

Signed by:

Kunle Adeshina

Director of Public Affairs

MOE & WR