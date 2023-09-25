Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Lagos guber: Anxiety as tribunal delivers judgment on LP, PDP petitions

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 25,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Lagos State will on Monday (today) deliver judgment in the petitions filed before it by opposition political parties challenging the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naija247News recalls that the Labour Party and its governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor had filed petitions before the court seeking to upturn Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the gubernatorial election, after scoring the highest votes.

The Governor, who contested for his second term, won the election by a landslide, defeating Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, who came second.

Sanwo-Olu garnered 762,134 votes to beat Rhodes-Vivour, who polled 312,329 votes, while Jide Adediran (Jandor) of the PDP came a distant third, with 62,449 votes.

Unsatisfied with the outcome of the election, the LP, the PDP and their candidates approached the court to nullify the election over alleged irregularities, which according to them, marred the exercise.

According to the Labour Party, thousands of electorates were disenfranchised following violence that broke out in many parts of the State.

They also accused the ruling party of engaging in other electoral malpractices, including over voting, vote suppression.

On August 12, lawyers in the petitions adopted their final written addresses before the tribunal.

Subsequently, the Justice Arum Ashom-led panel communicated at the weekend that the judgement would be delivered on Monday (today).(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
APC losses another prominent member in Oyo
Next article
Imo unfortunate to have bad leadership – YPP guber candidate, Opara
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Three rescued alive as trailer falls on car on Ojuelegba bridge

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three victims were rescued alive at...

Vulcaniser sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling wife’s 15-year-old niece who calls him “Daddy”

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. A vulcaniser has been sentenced to life imprisonment...

Imo unfortunate to have bad leadership – YPP guber candidate, Opara

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. The Young Progressives Party, YPP, governorship candidate for...

APC losses another prominent member in Oyo

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. Another prominent member of the All Progressives Congress,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three rescued alive as trailer falls on car on Ojuelegba bridge

Nigeria Metro News 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three victims were rescued alive at...

Vulcaniser sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling wife’s 15-year-old niece who calls him “Daddy”

Law and Order 0
Sept 25,2023. A vulcaniser has been sentenced to life imprisonment...

Imo unfortunate to have bad leadership – YPP guber candidate, Opara

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 25,2023. The Young Progressives Party, YPP, governorship candidate for...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights