Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Kogi Gov. Yahaya Bello Sack Aide, Anthony Ogah

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 25,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Monday announced the sacking of his Special Adviser (SA) on Stakeholders Relations, Anthony Ogah.

The sack is contained in a statement issued in Lokoja by Folashade Arike-Ayoade, Secretary to the Government of Kogi.

The government said that the sack takes effect from Sunday.

”Gov. Bello has issued a directive for the immediate dismissal of Ogah, who served as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Stakeholders Relations.

“The termination of Ogah as the special adviser to the governor is effective from Sept. 24.

*Gov Bello extends his best wishes to Ogah in his future endeavors, ” the state government said.

No reason was given for Ogah’s dismissal. He was instructed to “promptly hand over his identity card and any other government property or documents in his possession to the Permanent Secretary, Administration, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the state.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos government asks shanty owners on blue rail corridor to leave
Next article
Supreme court complex gutted by Fire
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kidnappers kills Kaduna woman, abduct her two children

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected kidnappers have killed a woman...

I Am Ready To Lay Down His Life For Peace In South East- Iwuanyanwu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,...

Supreme court complex gutted by Fire

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A section of the Supreme Court...

Lagos government asks shanty owners on blue rail corridor to leave

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. Owners of shanties along the blue rail corridor...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kidnappers kills Kaduna woman, abduct her two children

Security News 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected kidnappers have killed a woman...

I Am Ready To Lay Down His Life For Peace In South East- Iwuanyanwu

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 25,2023. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,...

Supreme court complex gutted by Fire

Nigeria Metro News 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A section of the Supreme Court...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights