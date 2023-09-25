Kidnappers kills Kaduna woman, abduct her two children

September 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected kidnappers have killed a woman and abducted her two children in Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Her brother, Monday Baba, from Kafanchan, Sothern Kaduna, confirmed the sad news in a Facebook post.

“Death why? She is my sister and was killed by kidnappers and took away her two children, God we need your intervention. Continue to rest in peace sis, and may your killers never go on punished,” he wrote.

A Facebook user asked for prayers for the safe return of the deceased’s abducted children.

“What a black Sunday kidnapers why may God forgive your sins and change you to know him as your personal Lord and savior. Mommy Marshal may your soul rest in peace. Please children of God we need your prayers for the two children that they took may God take charge of everything. God you know everything.” (www.naija247news.com).