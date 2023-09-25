Menu
Nigeria Police Force

“I’ve never accepted bribe” – Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has declared that he has never collected bribe from any Nigerian since he joined the police force.

Olumuyiwa made this declaration on Monday while responding to an X user who asked him to swear by his village deity that he has never accepted a bribe since joining the Nigerian police force.

The verified user posed the question after Adejobi stated that bail is free and advised Nigerians never to pay any money to secure the bail of any person.

The man went on to ask Adejobi if he has never been involved in bribery.

Adejobi responded saying that since joining the police force in 2005, he has never accepted bribe. He further disclosed that he is a crowned prince of Owu so it would be “ridiculous” for him to accept bribe.(www.naija247news.com).

“Stop DONATING money to Mohbad’s wife Wunmi till her child’s DNA is tested–Kemi Olunloyo
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

