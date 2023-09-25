Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Imo unfortunate to have bad leadership – YPP guber candidate, Opara

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 25,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Young Progressives Party, YPP, governorship candidate for the November 11 off-cycle election in Imo State, Mr Kemdi Opara has expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership quality in the State.

Opara made the assertion on Sunday in Owerri, Imo State capital, when he engaged journalists in an interactive session regarding the future of Imo State.

Speaking on his political drive for the forthcoming governorship election and what he will do to transform the State, Opara said he joined the race not to enrich himself, but to bring a generational transformation.

While attributing insecurity in the State to bad leadership of the current government, he said YPP represents a new approach to governance.

He emphasized that the YPP is committed to promoting good governance and addressing the challenges facing Imo State.

He further said the practical way to end insecurity in the State is to change the current administration and replace it with a party that represents a new generation of leaders who are committed to serving the people and promoting development.

I am like Peter Obi of Imo State, I will market Imo beyond Nigeria.

“I am here not to enrich myself, but to bring a generational transformation; my government will be constituted by young minds, so it is not about money but to make a great change in Imo State,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos guber: Anxiety as tribunal delivers judgment on LP, PDP petitions
Next article
Vulcaniser sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling wife’s 15-year-old niece who calls him “Daddy”
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Three rescued alive as trailer falls on car on Ojuelegba bridge

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three victims were rescued alive at...

Vulcaniser sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling wife’s 15-year-old niece who calls him “Daddy”

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. A vulcaniser has been sentenced to life imprisonment...

Lagos guber: Anxiety as tribunal delivers judgment on LP, PDP petitions

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Lagos State...

APC losses another prominent member in Oyo

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. Another prominent member of the All Progressives Congress,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three rescued alive as trailer falls on car on Ojuelegba bridge

Nigeria Metro News 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three victims were rescued alive at...

Vulcaniser sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling wife’s 15-year-old niece who calls him “Daddy”

Law and Order 0
Sept 25,2023. A vulcaniser has been sentenced to life imprisonment...

Lagos guber: Anxiety as tribunal delivers judgment on LP, PDP petitions

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 25,2023. The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Lagos State...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights