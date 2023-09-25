Menu
I Am Ready To Lay Down His Life For Peace In South East- Iwuanyanwu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 25,2023.

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has vowed to lay down his life to ensure peace and security across the Southeast.

He spoke while addressing a world press conference on the 2023 Igbo Day celebration coming up on September 28 -29, 2023

Iwuanyanwu said: “I’ll take a kinetic approach that will require the cooperation of everybody. I’ll talk peace. I am ready to lay down my life to see that there is peace in Igboland. I’ll go to Finland and everywhere to see that there is peace in Igboland. I’ll go and cry to them. I pray to God that I achieve success.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

