Economy

"Global Banking Group IIF Confirms Marrakech Meeting Despite Earthquake Challenges"

By: News Wire

Date:

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) has confirmed that it will proceed with its annual membership meeting in Marrakech from October 12-14, despite the recent earthquake on September 8. This decision aligns with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s commitment to their Morocco meeting plans.

The IIF, a leading trade group in the global banking industry, intends to convene central bankers, policymakers, and top finance executives for discussions on critical topics such as the global economic outlook, climate transition finance, and emerging market debt.

Furthermore, the IIF plans to support local vendors and artisans in the Marrakech community and contribute to World Central Kitchen’s relief efforts in Morocco, the designated charity for these meetings.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.8, struck approximately 45 miles from Marrakech, resulting in over 2,900 casualties and extensive damage to nearly 60,000 homes across 2,930 villages, primarily in the High Atlas mountains, affecting a population of 2.8 million.

While Marrakech’s ancient Medina quarter incurred some damage, the more modern areas, including hotels and the venue for the IMF-World Bank meetings, remain unaffected. These meetings collectively anticipate hosting over 10,000 attendees in Marrakech.

IIF President and CEO Tim Adams emphasized the significance of these meetings, particularly in light of the earthquake, stating that they occur at a crucial time when the mission of fostering financial stability and sustainable growth is paramount for the global financial industry, which serves as the engine of economic growth and resilience.

Federal Govt Declares Public Holiday
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Verified by MonsterInsights