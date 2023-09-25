Former Ghanaian Trade Minister Resigns from Ruling Party, Declares Independent Presidential Bid

ACCRA, Sept 25 (Reuters) – Alan Kyeremanten, Ghana’s former trade minister and a two-time New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, has announced his resignation from the ruling party. He declared his intention to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for December 2024. This move comes at a time when the government grapples with dwindling support amid one of the most severe economic crises in a generation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kyeremanten, who previously served as trade minister under the NPP, made his announcement during a press briefing. He cited a lack of appreciation for his contributions as a factor in his decision. It’s worth noting that he had already stepped down from his ministerial role in January.

“The new movement will be led and powered by the youth,” Kyeremanten stated, emphasizing the youth’s role in his campaign. He expressed his belief that the NPP had been dominated by a select group of party leaders and elders.

In response to Kyeremanten’s resignation, the NPP issued a statement describing it as “unfortunate.”

Recent demonstrations in Accra, lasting three days, saw hundreds of protestors gathering to voice their concerns over economic hardship. Ghana, a nation known for its production of gold, oil, and cocoa, has been facing its most severe economic crisis in years, largely attributed to escalating public debt.

Last year, protests erupted due to rising prices and other economic challenges, leading to clashes with law enforcement and prompting the government to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Subsequently, efforts have been focused on debt restructuring and reducing government spending to gain access to a $3 billion, three-year IMF loan program. However, critics argue that not enough has been done to assist those struggling to make ends meet as economic growth slows.

As of now, the NPP has yet to announce its candidate to succeed President Nana Afuko-Addo, who is set to step down after serving two terms. Kyeremanten had previously withdrawn from an internal contest in November, citing irregularities in the selection process. Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is widely speculated to be the party’s choice.

Since transitioning from military to democratic rule in 1992, Ghana has been alternately governed by two parties—the NPP and the main opposition National Democratic Congress party.

Kyeremanten, aged 67, held the position of Akufo-Addo’s trade and industry minister during both of the president’s terms.