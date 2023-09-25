Menu
Nigeria

Federal Govt Declares Public Holiday

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, September 27, 2023 as public holiday in commemoration of Eil-ul- Maulid celebration.

The celebration signifies the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In a statement which the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, issued on his behalf, Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, congratulated Muslims for witnessing this year’s occasion.

He also admonished them to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him ) exemplified.

The Minister urged youths to embrace hard work and peaceful dispositions to fellow citizens irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

