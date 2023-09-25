“Equinor Nears Sale of Agbami Stake to Chappal Energies in Nigerian Oil Field Deal”

Equinor ASA has reportedly chosen an unfamiliar company as its preferred buyer for its 20.2% stake in Nigeria’s Agbami deep-water oil field, sources say. This move aligns with Equinor’s strategy to divest assets in Africa’s leading oil producer, a trend followed by other international players like Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp., and Eni SpA.

Chappal Energies Mauritius Ltd. has emerged as the favored candidate to acquire Equinor’s interest in the Agbami field, which produces approximately 100,000 barrels of oil daily and is operated by Chevron Corp. Five companies, including Prime Oil & Gas Cooperatief UA, which already holds a 12.5% share in the field, submitted binding bids.

Agbami contributes about 7% of Nigeria’s oil production, second only to the Shell-operated Bonga field. While a sales agreement has yet to be finalized, Chappal Energies must secure funding for the transaction.

Equinor, Chappal Energies, and Prime O&G declined to comment on the matter. Chappal Energies, founded in May 2022, saw the addition of Bill Higgs and Hezekiah Oyinlola to its board in February, both with extensive backgrounds in the oil industry. Ufoma Immanuel, Chappal Energies’ managing director, previously held the same position at Chappal Petroleum Development Ltd., a Lagos-based company created in 2020. Chappal Petroleum had previously bid unsuccessfully for Nigerian shallow-water oil blocks.

While Equinor seeks to exit its long-standing Nigerian asset, other major oil companies are focusing their divestments on onshore and shallow water assets, concentrating on deep-water projects. Equinor is also reportedly exploring the sale of its operations in Azerbaijan, including a stake in the country’s largest oil project.