Don’t contest if zoning does not favour you’ – Akwa Ibom gov tells prospective LG chairmen

Sept 25,2023.

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has advised those seeking election as local government chairmen under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to ensure that zoning favours them before coming out to contest

Speaking during a Media Parley over the weekend at the Government House, in Uyo, the governor said he was a product of zoning.

He declared that he would not go against the tide if zoning does not favor anyone, however close or helpful the person seems to be at the grassroots.

He also reminded the local government chairmen of the law, passed by the House of Assembly, mandating them to reside in their council areas, stressing that he would ensure that the legislation is implemented to the letter.

“I will not fight against zoning because I’m a product of zoning. If zoning does not favour you don’t expect me to come and go against the tide or to mount pressure on anybody.

“If you want to be a local government chairman, you know that there is a bill in the House of Assembly, it is already a law and I will implement that law. You must

live in your council areas in order to engage the youth in meaningful ventures and oversee grassroots development,” he said.

He also disclosed plans to build a Leisure/Amusement Park for children to relax and play during holidays, adding that the project would be self sustained

“How many people can afford to take their children for vacation? But with our Leisure, one can go their and have quality time with their children with a token, you don’t necessarily need to travel abroad for that,” the governor said.

On reports that some politicians have been starved of funds, he said he was trying to ensure that the recurrent expenditure does not run at par with capital expenditure, adding, “Whatever we save is to be put back in the rural areas. Every N500 million I save would give me a school, would give me a hospital.”

He also said that he preferred a good first term than two useless terms.

“It is only when you account for four years well that you would be asked to go again. I’d rather put money in rural communities. My job is to ensure that the 7.9 million people are satisfied. I discovered that almost everybody is waiting for the government,” Eno said.(www.naija247news.com)