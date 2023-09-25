Menu
“Diaspora-Led Consortium to Establish Multibillion-Dollar Biotech City in Zimbabwe”

By: Naija247news

Date:

A consortium of experts from the American diaspora has partnered with Zimbabwe’s Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) to embark on a groundbreaking project to build a multibillion-dollar biotech city in Zimbabwe. This ambitious endeavor involves acquiring nearly 100 square kilometers of land for the development of the biotech city, with plans to commence operations as early as February 2024.

The consortium, comprised of individuals with extensive experience and significant contributions to the biotechnology industry in the United States and beyond, formalized their agreement after meeting with Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, in New York. The signing ceremony was reported by The Sunday Mail, a Zimbabwean newspaper.

Dr. Tawanda Gumbo signed the contract on behalf of the consortium, while Mr. Tafadzwa Chinamo, CEO of ZIDA, represented the organization. The signing event also had the presence of Professor Mthuli Ncube, the Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion.

This consortium represents a collaboration between Zimbabwean and diaspora corporations, aligning with a broader community of Zimbabweans living abroad who are eager to return and establish a biotech city in their homeland. Professor Ncube highlighted the importance of preparedness in the wake of emergencies, citing lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, and emphasized the consortium’s alignment with President Mnangagwa’s vision of achieving an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

Dr. Gumbo, CEO of the US-based enterprise Investments in Manufacturing, Production, and Infrastructure Incorporated, underscored the accomplishments of Zimbabweans in the biotechnology sector, which have motivated their return to Zimbabwe with knowledge and technology. The consortium’s ambitious plans involve securing extensive land for the biotech city’s development, and they express enthusiasm for President Mnangagwa’s dedication and support.

Dr. Gumbo, a retired physician and former Wall Street consultant, highlighted the close collaboration between the consortium and ZIDA in shaping the intricate aspects of this large-scale project. Their goal is to reintroduce crucial skills and expertise to Zimbabwe, with operations slated to begin as early as February of the following year.

Biotech cities, commonly found in industrialized nations, serve as integrated hubs where businesses in various sectors, including biopharmaceuticals, bio laboratories, medicines, information technology, engineering, and research, converge to drive innovation and advancement.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

