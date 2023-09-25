CAC boss bags chartered secretaries and administrators award

September 25, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, has been awarded as Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN).

Abubakar, in a statement thanked ICSAN for the award and pledged to rededicate himself to greater service.

Abubakar was among the six distinguished Nigerians conferred with Honorary Fellowship Awards by the institute at its 47th Annual Conference and Dinner.

The event was themed “Sound Governance as a Cursor to a Thriving Economy: A Case for Inclusiveness”.

Conferring the award on them, the ICSAN President/Chairman of Council, Mrs Funmi Ekundayo, described their performances in governance as superlative and worthy of emulation.

Ekundayo, who stressed that ICSAN places great emphasis on ethics and uprightness, congratulated the awardees on their professional accomplishments.

She said that the feat represented the zenith of professional membership and charged them not to view the achievement as the destination.

Ekundayo said that the award signified the beginning of a new chapter in their career, providing them the opportunity to learn, relearn, and unlearn through capacity-building programmes, amongst others.

In his remarks, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, congratulated the awardees on the achievements recorded in their respective fields of endeavour to enable them to haul the awards.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu -hundeyin, congratulated Ekundayo for becoming the first female president of ICSAN since its inception 47 years ago.

The former Minister of Communications, Omobola Johnson, stressed the need for more inclusiveness for women in accordance with the conference theme.

In his remarks, Sen. Ishaku Abbo (APC-Adamawa North) congratulated the awardees with special reference to the Registrar-General, whom he described as a good friend.

Abo stated the resolve of the National Assembly to support the programmes and policies of the present administration to ensure a better and more prosperous Nigeria.

Responding on behalf of the award recipients, Sen. Margery Okadigbo thanked ICSAN for finding them worthy of the honours and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The newest on the array of successes recorded by Abubakar was the launch of the Beneficial Ownership Register (BOR).

The BOR made history for becoming the first in Africa and is in line with global data standards.

According to NAN, other recipients of ICSAN honorary fellowships were: Amb. Shuaibu Ahmed, Executive Secretary Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria, and Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Others included Mr Etido Inyang and Mrs Ekerebong Umoh.(www.naija247news.com).