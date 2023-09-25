“Burkina Faso Junta Suspends French Magazine Jeune Afrique Over Allegedly False Reports”

The military junta in Burkina Faso has temporarily halted the publication of the French news magazine Jeune Afrique, citing the dissemination of what they deem to be inaccurate reports regarding internal strife within the nation’s armed forces.

This move is the latest in a series of actions against French media since Burkina Faso came under military rule last year. The junta’s statement alleges that Jeune Afrique aimed to tarnish the reputation of the armed forces and manipulate information to sow disorder in the country, based on two recent articles.

Deteriorating security conditions related to a jihadist insurgency have strained relations between Burkina Faso and its former colonial ruler, France, resulting in two military takeovers last year.

These tensions have led to the expulsion of diplomatic personnel, including the French ambassador, and a growing antagonism toward foreign media.

In previous actions, the junta had suspended French-funded broadcasters Radio France Internationale and France24, accusing them of providing a platform for Islamist militants active in the Sahel region south of the Sahara.

Additionally, private broadcaster TF1’s French television channel La Chaine Info received a three-month suspension in June for broadcasting a report on the insurgency that was criticized for its lack of objectivity.

In April, two French journalists working for Le Monde and Liberation newspapers were also expelled from Burkina Faso.