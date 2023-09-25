Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

“Burkina Faso Junta Suspends French Magazine Jeune Afrique Over Allegedly False Reports”

By: News Wire

Date:

The military junta in Burkina Faso has temporarily halted the publication of the French news magazine Jeune Afrique, citing the dissemination of what they deem to be inaccurate reports regarding internal strife within the nation’s armed forces.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This move is the latest in a series of actions against French media since Burkina Faso came under military rule last year. The junta’s statement alleges that Jeune Afrique aimed to tarnish the reputation of the armed forces and manipulate information to sow disorder in the country, based on two recent articles.

Deteriorating security conditions related to a jihadist insurgency have strained relations between Burkina Faso and its former colonial ruler, France, resulting in two military takeovers last year.

These tensions have led to the expulsion of diplomatic personnel, including the French ambassador, and a growing antagonism toward foreign media.

In previous actions, the junta had suspended French-funded broadcasters Radio France Internationale and France24, accusing them of providing a platform for Islamist militants active in the Sahel region south of the Sahara.

Additionally, private broadcaster TF1’s French television channel La Chaine Info received a three-month suspension in June for broadcasting a report on the insurgency that was criticized for its lack of objectivity.

In April, two French journalists working for Le Monde and Liberation newspapers were also expelled from Burkina Faso.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Equinor Nears Sale of Agbami Stake to Chappal Energies in Nigerian Oil Field Deal”
Next article
Tinubu backs dredging of Oguta/Orashi River
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Global Banking Group IIF Confirms Marrakech Meeting Despite Earthquake Challenges”

News Wire -
The Institute of International Finance (IIF) has confirmed that...

Federal Govt Declares Public Holiday

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has declared Wednesday,...

Kerry Washington recently discovered her ‘dad’ is not her biological father

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kerry Washington is opening up about...

Tinubu backs dredging of Oguta/Orashi River

Naija247news -
...As Uzodimma receives survey report from Navy Indications that...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Global Banking Group IIF Confirms Marrakech Meeting Despite Earthquake Challenges”

Economy 0
The Institute of International Finance (IIF) has confirmed that...

Federal Govt Declares Public Holiday

Nigeria 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has declared Wednesday,...

Kerry Washington recently discovered her ‘dad’ is not her biological father

Entertainment 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kerry Washington is opening up about...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights