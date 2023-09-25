Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Three Civilians

September 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Dreaded Boko Haram terrorists at the weekend ambushed motorists and passengers including soldiers and civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF members during escort along Gwoza- Limankara-Uvaha road, leaving one soldier and three passengers dead.

The terrorists also set ablaze five commercial vehicles including a security patrol vehicle, even as scores of motorists and passengers were either abducted or missing in action.

This is as Senator representing Southern Borno, Mohammed Ali Ndume has called for collaboration between military and youths in Gwoza to end renewed killings in the community.

According to reports, the incident took place at about 5pm on Saturday, but due to telecommunication lapses delayed the information till Sunday afternoon.

Recall that last week, a member of the House of Representatives, representing, Gwoza/Chibok/Damboa, Hon Ahmed Jaha raized raised alarm over the killing of 10 farmers within a period of 10 days in Gwoza local government area. This is as the First Class Emir of Gwoza, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta in an interview with Vanguard last week also lamented the slaughtering of farmers during harvesting.

” I can inform you that about three civilians and a soldier were killed in Boko Haram ambush along Gwoza-Limankara-Uvaha road.

“The deceased soldier (names withheld) for security reasons, was among the security agents escorting motorists and passengers before he was shot dead.

“About five commercial vehicles and a patrol vehicle belonging to CJTF were set ablaze, even as scores are still missing in the bush as at Sunday afternoon.(www.naija247news.com).