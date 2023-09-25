Boko Haram Ambush Claims Lives in Borno, Including Soldier

In a tragic incident along the Gwoza Limankara Road, located 134 kilometers from Maiduguri, Boko Haram militants ambushed a convoy, resulting in the loss of four lives, including a soldier. The attack also saw the burning of military and civilian vehicles, with several motorists still unaccounted for.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The convoy consisted of both civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) members and military personnel who were escorting passengers along the route. The ambush occurred around 5 p.m. on a Saturday, but due to network issues, communication about the incident was delayed until Sunday afternoon, as reported by a local source to Channels Television.

“I can inform you that about three civilians and a soldier were killed in a Boko Haram ambush along the Gwoza-Limankara-Uvaha Road. The deceased soldier was among the security agencies escorting motorists and passengers on that route. About five commercial vehicles and a patrol van belonging to the military were also set ablaze, several other motorists are still missing in the bush as of Sunday afternoon,” stated the source.

As of the time of this report, military authorities had not provided any comments on the matter. This attack is the latest in a series of Boko Haram assaults in Nigeria’s North-East region, where over 40,000 people have lost their lives, and more than two million have been displaced since the group’s rebellion began in 2009. The insurgency has also spilled into neighboring countries, including Chad, Niger, and Cameroon, leading to the formation of a regional military force to combat the militants.