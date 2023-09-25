Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

BBNaija All Star: Angel, Soma, Venita evicted

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 25, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Angel, Soma and Venita, housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, have been evicted from the show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, announced the eviction of the trio during the eviction night on Sunday.

According to the vote percentage revealed after the eviction process, Venita had the least vote of 11.27 per cent, Soma got 14.03 per cent and Angel garnered 15.27 per cent.

Venita, who got emotional upon eviction appreciated the love and energy from her fans.

“Thank you all for loving me the way I am. I do pass where I think say I go reach. Am actually happy that I got to display my talent and made new connections,” she said.

Soma said:

“This show is like my first experience in the house, my first time, I did not enjoy my stay but now, I lived my best time, won some tasks, made some money with positive energy all the way.

“I have a lot to embrace after here, music, movies, everywhere the money dey, we dey go there.”

Angel said “I had so much fun in the house, and I feel blessed. Right now, am an all star. God is carrying me into the next move.”

Six housemates are left on the show: Pere, Mercy, Adekunle, Ilebaye, Cross and Ceece.

The six housemates are competing for the grand prize of N120 million while the show comes to an end on Sunday. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Accra Protests Continue as Ghanaians Express Economic Hardship Concerns
Next article
CAC boss bags chartered secretaries and administrators award
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Abuja-Lagos Highway to be Completed in 2027, It Will Last For 100 Years – Minister Umahi

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. Minister of Works, David Umahi has revealed that...

Share Money or Forget About Second Term – Gov Umo Eno

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has...

32.5% CRR: CBN Debited 10 Banks N1.62tn in H1 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. For failing to meet 32.5 per...

CAC boss bags chartered secretaries and administrators award

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Abuja-Lagos Highway to be Completed in 2027, It Will Last For 100 Years – Minister Umahi

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 25,2023. Minister of Works, David Umahi has revealed that...

Share Money or Forget About Second Term – Gov Umo Eno

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 25,2023. Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has...

32.5% CRR: CBN Debited 10 Banks N1.62tn in H1 2023

Business News 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. For failing to meet 32.5 per...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights