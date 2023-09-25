Menu
ASUU

ASUU Expresses Concern Over Tuition Fee Hike, Predicts Potential Dropouts

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has voiced its apprehension regarding the recent surge in tuition fees at universities across Nigeria, raising concerns that it may lead to a significant number of students discontinuing their education.

Numerous public universities have recently increased their tuition fees, attributing these adjustments to the economic challenges facing the country. While some universities have revised their fees downward following student protests, ASUU’s National President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, expressed alarm over the potential financial burden this places on parents and guardians.

“Today, universities are arbitrarily increasing tuition fees,” Professor Osodeke stated during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics. “Is that correct in an environment today where the minimum wage is N30,000 per month, and where they have to pay rent and pay heavily for transportation? And you are enforcing this on the students?”

He further warned that if immediate action is not taken to address this issue, a substantial percentage, ranging from 40% to 50%, of current students in higher institutions may drop out within the next two or three years. Professor Osodeke cautioned that such dropouts could potentially become tools in the hands of those seeking to destabilize the country.

ASUU’s chief emphasized the need to recreate the educational environment that existed in the 1960

