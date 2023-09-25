Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

APC losses another prominent member in Oyo

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 25,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Another prominent member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, Alhaji Wale Adedibu is dead.

He died on Saturday after a brief illness.

The death of Adedibu is coming a few days after the demise of the APC women leader in Oyo North Senatorial district.

The APC women leader, Princess Adebowale Atoyebi, died last week.

Senator representing Oyo South senatorial district, Barrister Sharafadeen Alli, while reacting, said that the news of Adedibu’s death came as a rude shock to him.

Alli in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, described Adedibu as a committed and dedicated party member.

He added that the deceased worked tirelessly for the growth of the party in the State.

He said that Adedibu’s death was a reminder of the fragility of life and the need for all to cherish every moment.

He expressed condolences to the family, friends, political associates and the APC family on the tragic loss.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ngelale Is Unfit As Tinubu’s Media Adviser – NIPR Declares
Next article
Lagos guber: Anxiety as tribunal delivers judgment on LP, PDP petitions
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Three rescued alive as trailer falls on car on Ojuelegba bridge

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three victims were rescued alive at...

Vulcaniser sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling wife’s 15-year-old niece who calls him “Daddy”

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. A vulcaniser has been sentenced to life imprisonment...

Imo unfortunate to have bad leadership – YPP guber candidate, Opara

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. The Young Progressives Party, YPP, governorship candidate for...

Lagos guber: Anxiety as tribunal delivers judgment on LP, PDP petitions

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Lagos State...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three rescued alive as trailer falls on car on Ojuelegba bridge

Nigeria Metro News 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three victims were rescued alive at...

Vulcaniser sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling wife’s 15-year-old niece who calls him “Daddy”

Law and Order 0
Sept 25,2023. A vulcaniser has been sentenced to life imprisonment...

Imo unfortunate to have bad leadership – YPP guber candidate, Opara

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 25,2023. The Young Progressives Party, YPP, governorship candidate for...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights