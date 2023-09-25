ACF Condemns Zamfara School Abduction, Urges Fresh Security Approaches

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has strongly denounced the recent kidnapping of female students from the Federal University in Gusau, Zamfara. The ACF emphasizes the urgency for the Federal Government to formulate innovative strategies to combat insecurity.

In a statement released on a Sunday, Professor Tukur Muhammad Baba, the National Publicity of the ACF, expressed deep concern over the meticulously planned and executed attack by bandits. The ACF vehemently condemned the abductions, considering them not only tragic but also a recurring pattern that has plagued Nigeria, causing distress and hindrances to education, especially for girls.

The Forum further urged the Federal Government to overhaul the country’s security framework and devise comprehensive approaches to counteract the growing security threats affecting schools and communities. These fresh strategies should be designed with the primary objective of eradicating banditry and terrorism throughout Nigeria.

The ACF called upon the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to spare no effort in ensuring the swift and safe release of the abducted students.