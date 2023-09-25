Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

ACF Condemns Zamfara School Abduction, Urges Fresh Security Approaches

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has strongly denounced the recent kidnapping of female students from the Federal University in Gusau, Zamfara. The ACF emphasizes the urgency for the Federal Government to formulate innovative strategies to combat insecurity.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released on a Sunday, Professor Tukur Muhammad Baba, the National Publicity of the ACF, expressed deep concern over the meticulously planned and executed attack by bandits. The ACF vehemently condemned the abductions, considering them not only tragic but also a recurring pattern that has plagued Nigeria, causing distress and hindrances to education, especially for girls.

The Forum further urged the Federal Government to overhaul the country’s security framework and devise comprehensive approaches to counteract the growing security threats affecting schools and communities. These fresh strategies should be designed with the primary objective of eradicating banditry and terrorism throughout Nigeria.

The ACF called upon the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to spare no effort in ensuring the swift and safe release of the abducted students.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Oil climbs with tight supply back in focus
Next article
Boko Haram Ambush Claims Lives in Borno, Including Soldier
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos State Govt Orders Clearance of Shanties Along Blue Rail Corridor

Naija247news -
The Lagos State Government has issued a directive for...

ASUU Expresses Concern Over Tuition Fee Hike, Predicts Potential Dropouts

Naija247news -
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has voiced...

Boko Haram Ambush Claims Lives in Borno, Including Soldier

Naija247news -
In a tragic incident along the Gwoza Limankara Road,...

Oil climbs with tight supply back in focus

Joseph Adam -
SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos State Govt Orders Clearance of Shanties Along Blue Rail Corridor

Regions 0
The Lagos State Government has issued a directive for...

ASUU Expresses Concern Over Tuition Fee Hike, Predicts Potential Dropouts

ASUU 0
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has voiced...

Boko Haram Ambush Claims Lives in Borno, Including Soldier

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
In a tragic incident along the Gwoza Limankara Road,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights