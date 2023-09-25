Menu
Accra Protests Continue as Ghanaians Express Economic Hardship Concerns

By: Naija247news

Date:

ACCRA, Sept 23 (Reuters) – Accra, the capital of Ghana, witnessed the continuation of anti-government protests on Saturday for the third consecutive day. These protests, driven by economic hardship concerns, have resulted in numerous arrests.

Demonstrators, many of whom were waving placards and the Ghanaian flag, voiced their grievances regarding the high cost of living and the scarcity of job opportunities. They marched under the vigilant eye of riot police. Ghana, known for its production of gold, oil, and cocoa, is grappling with its most severe economic crisis in a generation, primarily caused by escalating public debt.

“The average Ghanaian can’t afford three square meals (per day)… the government doesn’t care,” lamented Romeo, a 24-year-old unemployed protester wearing a red beret, echoing the sentiments of many at the demonstration.

Police measures included roadblocks to prevent protesters from approaching Jubilee House, the presidential seat, which the organizers from Democracy Hub have pledged to occupy.

On the first day of the three-day protest, police reported the detention of 49 individuals for unlawful assembly and violations of the public order act. However, there were no indications of further arrests, and the situation remained relatively calm on Saturday.

Last year, protests erupted due to soaring prices and other economic challenges, resulting in clashes with law enforcement agencies. Despite the government securing a $3 billion, three-year loan program with the International Monetary Fund in May, critics argue that authorities have not done enough to assist those grappling with financial difficulties amidst the prolonged economic downturn.

