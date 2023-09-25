Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Abuja-Lagos Highway to be Completed in 2027, It Will Last For 100 Years – Minister Umahi

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 25,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Minister of Works, David Umahi has revealed that the Abuja-Lagos highway will be completed in 2027 and will last for 100 years.

Addressing journalists on Saturday, September 23, Umahi said the proposed 470 kilometres Abuja-Lagos Greenfield superhighway will be built by a private sector consortium at no cost to the government.

The minister said the consortium will operate the facility for a yet-to-be-determined period on a build, operate and transfer deal. The highway will also be tolled at different points to enable the investors recoup their investment.He said;

“When I first introduced this to the public, many doubting Thomases were saying ‘it is impossible, Lagos-Abuja that is done in 14 hours cannot be done in four and half hours’, that is the renewed hope of Mr President.

“The President has approved that I fast-track this project. This project is going to be two lanes but each lane is going to be a two-carriage way and it is going to be 14 metres.

“The only carriageway that is equivalent to this is the Third Mainland Bridge where each carriageway is 14 metres. It is going to be built on 275-millimetre thick concrete.

“The live-shelf design of this project is going to be 100 years. It is going to be completed within four years and this is doable. There are a number of bridges that will be built. There are a number of tolling points that are going to be there.

“We are not putting any kobo but we will assist them in every direction. So, the next thing is to bring the business proposal so we can negotiate on what the cost of the project is going to be. Then they go to the Ministry of Finance and negotiate on the issue of their money.

“The good thing is that we are building this road on concrete so we can predict the cost. In asphalt, you cannot predict the cost. The cost of asphalt roads changes every month.

“Concrete roads are more durable and cheaper than asphalt and I have directed all ongoing projects that have not advanced up to 80 per cent to change the remaining to concrete.”

Umahi also said that plans are underway to make the road a business and industrial corridor with hotels, factories, and housing estates…(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Share Money or Forget About Second Term – Gov Umo Eno
Next article
Nuhu Ribadu Begs Foreigners to Solve Insecurity Problems in Nigeria
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nuhu Ribadu Begs Foreigners to Solve Insecurity Problems in Nigeria

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. Nigeria National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu has called...

Share Money or Forget About Second Term – Gov Umo Eno

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has...

32.5% CRR: CBN Debited 10 Banks N1.62tn in H1 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. For failing to meet 32.5 per...

CAC boss bags chartered secretaries and administrators award

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nuhu Ribadu Begs Foreigners to Solve Insecurity Problems in Nigeria

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 25,2023. Nigeria National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu has called...

Share Money or Forget About Second Term – Gov Umo Eno

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 25,2023. Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has...

32.5% CRR: CBN Debited 10 Banks N1.62tn in H1 2023

Business News 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. For failing to meet 32.5 per...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights