FootBall

Victor Boniface Shines Again as Bayer Leverkusen Cruises to 4-1 Victory Over Heidenheim

By: Naija247news

Date:

Victor Boniface’s impressive start in the Bundesliga continued as Bayer Leverkusen maintained their pursuit of league leaders Bayern Munich with an emphatic 4-1 triumph over Heidenheim on Sunday.

The Nigerian forward, who arrived at Leverkusen from Belgian side Union St Gilloise in July, has been a revelation in Germany, entering this game with six goals in as many appearances across all competitions. His €20.5 million acquisition is proving to be a smart investment, and his opening goal in Sunday’s match exemplified his skill set.

Boniface showcased his power and precise control as he received a pass from Exequiel Palacios, swiveled past Heidenheim defender Siersleben, and delivered a crisp low shot beyond Kevin Mueller.

Newly-promoted Heidenheim, who secured their maiden victory in Germany’s top-flight last weekend against Werder Bremen, started to exert pressure in the second half. Their efforts were rewarded when Eren Dinkci, the hero of that win with two goals, found the bottom corner after collecting Jan-Niklas Beste’s pass to level the score.

However, Leverkusen swiftly regained the lead, with Palacios once again playing a pivotal role. He orchestrated a sublime pass from his own center circle, splitting the Heidenheim defense and enabling summer signing Jonas Hofmann to finish expertly for his second league goal of the season.

Hofmann commented on the performance, saying, “We are satisfied and created chances, but we should have made it 2-0 earlier. But we continued to play our game and reacted very well to the equalizer.”

When discussing his role in coach Xabi Alonso’s system, Hofmann emphasized the team’s fluidity. He stated, “We remain flexible. That’s also the requirement, not to be too static. We have to solve problems intuitively and find the space. I think we’re doing that very well at the moment.”

Taraba State Govt Approves N75,000 Medical, Housing Allowance For Corps Members Posted To Schools
