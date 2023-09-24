Menu
Tragedy Strikes in Southern Benin Republic as 34 Lives Lost in Illegal Fuel Depot Explosion

In a devastating incident near the Nigerian border, a contraband fuel depot erupted in flames, claiming the lives of at least 34 individuals, as reported by a government official on Saturday.

Interior Minister Alassane Seidou revealed, “A serious fire occurred in the town of Seme Podji. Unfortunately, we have 34 deaths, including two infants. Their bodies were severely charred due to the ignition of smuggled fuel.”

Furthermore, the minister informed the public that an additional 20 individuals were undergoing medical treatment in hospitals, with some in critical conditions.

Fuel smuggling is a recurring issue along Nigeria’s borders, where it is exacerbated by government subsidies to maintain low petrol prices.

