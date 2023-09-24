Tinubu administration launches talent export programme, targets 1m jobs

The federal government has launched the national talent export programme (NATEP) aimed at creating at least one million jobs within the next five years.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Doris Uzoka-Anite, minister of trade and investment, disclosed this on Friday on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

She said the programme is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to diversify the nation’s economy and create opportunities for youths.

“NATEP is a key national initiative that will serve as a special purpose vehicle to position Nigeria as a leading global hub for service export, talent sourcing and talent export,” Uzoka-Anite said.

“As part of our strategy towards achieving this, we have initiated a national talent export programme for Nigeria, which targets the creation of 1 million jobs across Nigeria over five years.

“NATEP is a key national initiative that will serve as a special purpose vehicle to position Nigeria as a leading global hub for service exports, talent sourcing and talent export.”

She said Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda is to grow and diversify the economy to create “50 million jobs” for Nigerians.

Uzoka-Anite said Nigeria can supply top talent for the global service export and outsourcing business with over 1.7 million graduates from higher education institutions entering the workforce annually.

“NATEP will serve as a dedicated entity to address the unique needs and challenges faced by the talents and service export industry,” she said.

“The programme will lay special emphasis on enhancing competitiveness, fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth through trade and services.”

The minister said Nigeria will take advantage of the African continental free trade agreement to access the continent’s market.

“The four-pronged objectives of the NATEP initiative are as follows: to deliver one million service export jobs over the next five years; to increase foreign exchange earnings and revenue for Nigeria; to create economic growth and to stimulate the growth of ancillary industries and support services and to improve skills and strengthening the Nigerian brand,” she said.

‘NIGERIA SHOULD BE INTENTIONAL’

Also speaking, Bosun Tijani, minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, said Nigeria must be “intentional” about exporting talent so that the country will get value.

He said while the country cannot prevent citizens from migrating, it can take advantage of the opportunity.

“I think one thing we’ve not done well is actually to be intentional around how we milk that opportunity for our own economic development. And this is why this program is extremely important,” he said.

He added that Nigeria can benefit from talent export because those leaving will “bring value back to us as well”.