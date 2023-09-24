Menu
Spurs Hold Arsenal In Pulsating North London Derby

By: Naija247news

Date:

In a captivating North London derby, Tottenham Hotspur twice came from behind to secure a pulsating 2-2 draw against Arsenal, with Son Heung-min playing a starring role with a brace on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham initially fell behind due to Cristian Romero’s first-half own goal, but Son’s clinical finish restored parity at the Emirates Stadium. Bukayo Saka then gave Arsenal the lead once again with a second-half penalty, only for Son to strike again and level the score.

The result extended both teams’ unbeaten starts to the Premier League season, with Tottenham currently sitting in fourth place, edging out fifth-placed Arsenal on goal difference. This thrilling clash showcased the transformation Postecoglou has brought to a club that was in turmoil when he arrived from Celtic in the close season.

While Tottenham’s record at Arsenal’s home ground has been less than stellar, having won just one of their last 31 league trips and without a victory there since 2010, there were several positives to take away from Postecoglou’s team. They displayed remarkable character by twice bouncing back from Arsenal’s goals and played with a style that had been conspicuously absent during Antonio Conte’s tenure.

Notably, Tottenham has managed to score at least twice in all six league games under Postecoglou, even in the absence of the club’s record goalscorer, Harry Kane, who departed for Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

For Arsenal, this encounter proved to be a frustrating afternoon as they lost ground in the title race, with leaders Manchester City maintaining a four-point gap above them.

The match saw Arsenal test Tottenham early on, with Saka providing a pinpoint cross for Gabriel Jesus, whose half-volley was expertly saved by Guglielmo Vicario. Moments later, a defensive lapse from Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie presented Eddie Nketiah with a golden opportunity, but Vicario thwarted the striker’s powerful effort at the near post.

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 26th minute in rather fortunate circumstances. As Tottenham’s defenders hesitated, Saka ventured into the box and unleashed a shot that took a massive deflection off Romero’s leg, wrong-footing Vicario in the process.

James Maddison celebrated Arsenal’s goal in a cheeky nod to Saka’s earlier taunt. However, Tottenham turned the tide and equalized in the 42nd minute. Maddison, seeking revenge on Saka, provided a low cross for Son, who deftly flicked the ball past Arsenal’s keeper, David Raya.

Arsenal regained the lead in the 54th minute through a penalty awarded for a handball by Romero. Saka calmly converted the spot-kick, celebrating with a gleeful knee slide.

Remarkably, Tottenham responded almost instantly, with Maddison instrumental again. He dispossessed Jorginho in midfield and set up Son for a clinical finish into the far corner.

In a dramatic finale, Son had a chance to snatch victory but hit the side-netting, while Gabriel Magalhaes narrowly missed with a header, and Saka forced a fine save from Vicario with a powerful drive.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

