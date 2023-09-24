Menu
SERAP Calls on President Tinubu to Investigate $15bn and N200bn Missing Oil Revenues

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called upon President Bola Tinubu to initiate an investigation into the disappearance of $15 billion and N200 billion in oil revenues. In a statement released on Sunday, the deputy director of the organization, Kolawole Oluwadare, urged Tinubu to establish a presidential panel of inquiry to examine allegations that these funds, including N200 billion allocated for refinery repairs, have gone missing without proper accountability between 2020 and 2021, as documented by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Oluwadare emphasized the importance of holding those responsible for these missing public funds accountable and called for their prosecution and the full recovery of any proceeds of crime. He stressed that these actions are crucial to ensuring justice and transparency in addressing these serious allegations, ending impunity, and preventing resource misallocation and an increase in the country’s debt burden.

SERAP also warned that failure to investigate these allegations and take appropriate action could erode public trust, deter foreign investment, and hinder the country’s growth and development. The organization requested that these measures be taken within seven days, and in the absence of a response, SERAP would consider legal action to compel the government to address the issue in the public interest. NEITI’s findings, according to SERAP, indicate a significant breach of public trust and legal obligations under the Nigerian Constitution, national anti-corruption laws, and international conventions against corruption.

