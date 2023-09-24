Menu
Mohbad: Zinoleesky Dumps Marlian Records

By: Naija247news

Date:

Following continued backlash resulting from the sudden death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez, also known as Zinoleesky, has removed Naira Marley’s record label ‘Marlian Music’ from his Instagram bio.

Naija News reports that the ‘Kilofeshe’ crooner replaced it with a new name, ‘Zinonymous Sound.’

The significant change was noticed on Zinoleesky’s Instagram page on Tuesday evening, a few days after the death of former Marlian record signee Mohbad.

Social media has ‘exploded’ as fans have reacted to the recent switch by Zinoleesky, with many speculating a possible exit away from the record label.

Recall that Mohbad had died under controversial circumstances last Tuesday and was hurriedly buried by his family on Wednesday of the same week.

The singer’s death had drawn condemnation on and off social media, with the police, Lagos State government, and the Department of State Services (DSS) probing what led to Mohbad’s death.

Naira Marley, who parted ways with MohBad in 2022, has been indicted and accused of having a hand in the death of his former signee, an allegation he denied.

‘Family Witches Killed Mohbad, Not Naira Marley’ – Cleric claims
