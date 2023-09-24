MohBad Murder: Lagos Police Assert Investigative Independence in AfroBeat Singer’s Death Case

The Lagos State Police Department has issued a firm warning that it will not be swayed by external pressures in its ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of the late rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, widely known as Mohbad. Mohbad’s untimely demise on Tuesday, September 12, has triggered public demands for justice and a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his passing.

In a statement released on Saturday, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer, emphasized that the investigation will not devolve into a media spectacle. He underscored the department’s commitment to following established protocols, despite the clamor for specific individuals to be interrogated and for the results of Mohbad’s autopsy to be disclosed.

Hundeyin stated, “This is not a trial by media. The right questions will be asked and answered at the right place, before the right people, but most importantly, at the right time. Our hands will not be forced. Nonetheless, rest assured that every single homicide investigation protocol is being followed, as there is zero tolerance for shoddiness.”

Meanwhile, in an outpouring of support and calls for justice, Abuja residents held a candlelight procession in honor of the late singer at the Unity Fountain. This event followed a similar gathering held by Lagosians. Participants held placards bearing various messages and danced to Mohbad’s songs. Nollywood star Tonko Dikeh was also in attendance.

Protests have erupted across Nigeria and beyond, with young fans demanding justice for Mohbad. In Calabar, Cross Rivers State, residents protested allegations of bullying and harassment by members of Mohbad’s former record label, Marlian Music. Similar demonstrations took place in Taraba, where candles were lit in homage to the 27-year-old artist. Even beyond Nigerian borders, a massive billboard in New York featured Mohbad’s images, amplifying calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his death.

While the autopsy has been conducted, the Lagos State Police Command is awaiting the results. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has instructed police authorities in Lagos to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into Mohbad’s passing. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also enlisted the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation, emphasizing the use of advanced technology and inter-agency collaboration to uncover the truth. Sanwo-Olu expressed his commitment to seeking answers and justice in this tragic case.