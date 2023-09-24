Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Manchester City Overcome Adversity to Extend Premier League Lead

By: Naija247news

Date:

In a thrilling match that showcased both their skill and determination, Manchester City managed to secure a 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest, despite going down to ten men after Rodri’s red card. This victory extended their lead at the top of the Premier League by five points, maintaining their flawless start to the season.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The early stages of the game saw Phil Foden and Erling Haaland shine, with both players finding the back of the net within the first 15 minutes. Foden’s spectacular volley from Kyle Walker’s assist opened the scoring, setting the tone for City’s dominance. Haaland later added to the tally with a powerful strike, assisted by Matheus Nunes.

However, the match took an unexpected turn when Rodri’s moment of madness resulted in his dismissal less than a minute into the second half. The Spaniard’s neck grab on Morgan Gibbs-White could lead to a suspension, potentially affecting City’s upcoming Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Despite playing with ten men for over half an hour, City showcased their resilience and tactical prowess. Manager Pep Guardiola shifted to a back five to withstand Nottingham Forest’s aerial attacks, effectively preserving their lead.

Guardiola praised his team’s exceptional performance and hoped Rodri would learn to control his emotions in such situations. City’s victory showcased their ability to adapt and triumph even when faced with adversity.

This impressive win for Manchester City not only extended their record of 20 consecutive home victories across all competitions but also solidified their position at the top of the Premier League table. Meanwhile, their rivals, Manchester United, faced mounting pressure as they aimed to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat in their match against Burnley.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tragedy Strikes in Southern Benin Republic as 34 Lives Lost in Illegal Fuel Depot Explosion
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tragedy Strikes in Southern Benin Republic as 34 Lives Lost in Illegal Fuel Depot Explosion

Naija247news -
I’m In a devastating incident near the Nigerian border,...

“Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal Set to Rule on Rhodes-Vivour and Jandor’s Petitions”

Naija247news -
The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal is scheduled to...

Nigeria Calls for Increased Funding to Boost AI Development”

Naija247news -
As the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) commences...

Tinubu’s Monetary and Fiscal Policy Enthused Foreign investors; Inflicts Economic Depression on Nigerians

Naija247news -
Nigeria's economy has suffered for years due to inefficiency,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tragedy Strikes in Southern Benin Republic as 34 Lives Lost in Illegal Fuel Depot Explosion

Top Stories 0
I’m In a devastating incident near the Nigerian border,...

“Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal Set to Rule on Rhodes-Vivour and Jandor’s Petitions”

Election Tribunal Court 0
The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal is scheduled to...

Nigeria Calls for Increased Funding to Boost AI Development”

Digital Economy 0
As the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) commences...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights