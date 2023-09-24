Liverpool v West Ham: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

Sept 24,2023.

Referee Chris Kavanagh (England)

Goal Scorer:

Liverpool

One slightly sour note of Liverpool’s win over LASK Linz was the enforced withdrawal of full debutant Ryan Gravenberch, who looked particularly jaded as he made his way around the perimeter of the field in the second half.

Klopp is hopeful that the Dutchman was only suffering from cramp, but Sunday’s game is still expected to come too soon for Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) to make their competitive comebacks.

After making a full 11 changes for the Europa League, Klopp will be expected to green-light a similar set of alterations for the visit of West Ham, especially with Diaz and Nunez – who claimed a goal and assist apiece – both completing the full 90 minutes in Austria.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

West Ham

Speaking of newly-signed midfielders suffering from fatigue, West Ham lynchpin Edson Alvarez was absent from the win over Backa Topola for that exact reason, but the former Ajax man is expected to make an immediate return to the first XI here.

Alvarez’s comeback would leave the West Ham treatment room almost empty, but Aaron Cresswell came off with a hamstring issue at half time on Thursday, while Jarrod Bowen was absent with a virus and will need assessing too.

Moyes is suffering from the best kind of selection headache in attack following Kudus’s starring role in the Europa League, which could see the Ghana international given the nod over Soucek if the Irons boss risks a more attacking lineup.

A wealth of changes will be afoot at the back, though, as Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Emerson Palmieri prepare to return, while Danny Ings will make way for Michail Antonio at the tip of the attack.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Bowen, Kudus, Benrahma; Antonio

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 West Ham United.(www.naija247news.com)