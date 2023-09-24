Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Liverpool v West Ham: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 24,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Referee   Chris Kavanagh (England)
Goal Scorer:

Liverpool
One slightly sour note of Liverpool’s win over LASK Linz was the enforced withdrawal of full debutant Ryan Gravenberch, who looked particularly jaded as he made his way around the perimeter of the field in the second half.

Klopp is hopeful that the Dutchman was only suffering from cramp, but Sunday’s game is still expected to come too soon for Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) to make their competitive comebacks.

After making a full 11 changes for the Europa League, Klopp will be expected to green-light a similar set of alterations for the visit of West Ham, especially with Diaz and Nunez – who claimed a goal and assist apiece – both completing the full 90 minutes in Austria.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

West Ham

Speaking of newly-signed midfielders suffering from fatigue, West Ham lynchpin Edson Alvarez was absent from the win over Backa Topola for that exact reason, but the former Ajax man is expected to make an immediate return to the first XI here.

Alvarez’s comeback would leave the West Ham treatment room almost empty, but Aaron Cresswell came off with a hamstring issue at half time on Thursday, while Jarrod Bowen was absent with a virus and will need assessing too.

Moyes is suffering from the best kind of selection headache in attack following Kudus’s starring role in the Europa League, which could see the Ghana international given the nod over Soucek if the Irons boss risks a more attacking lineup.

A wealth of changes will be afoot at the back, though, as Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Emerson Palmieri prepare to return, while Danny Ings will make way for Michail Antonio at the tip of the attack.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Bowen, Kudus, Benrahma; Antonio

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 West Ham United.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Chelsea v Aston Villa: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Chelsea v Aston Villa: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 24,2023. Date: Sunday 24th September, 2023 Time: 2:00 pm Stadium Stamford...

Mohbad: Zinoleesky Dumps Marlian Records

Naija247news -
Following continued backlash resulting from the sudden death of...

‘Family Witches Killed Mohbad, Not Naira Marley’ – Cleric claims

Naija247news -
The General Overseer of Goshen Freedom Tabernacle (GFT) in...

Tinubu administration launches talent export programme, targets 1m jobs

Naija247news -
The federal government has launched the national talent export...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Chelsea v Aston Villa: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

FootBall 0
Sept 24,2023. Date: Sunday 24th September, 2023 Time: 2:00 pm Stadium Stamford...

Mohbad: Zinoleesky Dumps Marlian Records

Music 0
Following continued backlash resulting from the sudden death of...

‘Family Witches Killed Mohbad, Not Naira Marley’ – Cleric claims

Lifestyle News 0
The General Overseer of Goshen Freedom Tabernacle (GFT) in...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights