“Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal Set to Rule on Rhodes-Vivour and Jandor’s Petitions”

The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal is scheduled to announce its verdict on September 25th regarding the petitions brought forth by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate, and Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This announcement was made by the panel led by Justice Arum Ashom on Saturday.

Rhodes-Vivour and Jandor are disputing the legitimacy of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s declaration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as winners of the March 18th governorship elections in Lagos State. On August 12th, the legal teams presented their final written arguments before the tribunal.