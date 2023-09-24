Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Gunmen Kills Fulani Leader In Plateau

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 24, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 70-year-old Fulani leader of Panyam District in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Adamu Idris Gabdo, has been killed by yet-to-be-identified criminals.

The state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Nuru Abdullahi, who confirmed the killing said the incident happened Saturday evening when the deceased was returning from a visit to the district head of Panyam.

The MACBAN chairman accused Mwaghavul youths in the area of the killing, but the spokesperson for Mwaghavul Development Association, Mr. Lawrence Kyarshik, denied the allegation.

Kyarshik said, “I have not heard this until now and I believe our people won’t go to this level of attacking and killing the Ardo (Fulani leader). The allegation is baseless.”

Meanwhile, the Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Mangu LGA, Hon Markus Artu, has condemned the killing.

The council chairman in a statement made available to newsmen in Jos on Sunday, described the killing as barbaric and an act of criminality by enemies of Plateau who were against the peace enjoyed in the state.

Hon. Artu while condemning the act assured the people of Mangu that the security operatives were on the trail of the perpetrators of the evil act and would soon be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

He said, “The entire Mangu Council authority has distanced itself from the incident. The people of Mangu have since resolved to live in peace with each other, irrespective of tribe or religion and would not allow anyone to come between them.

“The incident was a deliberate act by hoodlums who are bent on throwing the council area into another round of chaos at a time when relative peace has been achieved and the people are returning to their ancestral homes due to many efforts made by the state government under the leadership of state Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang,” the council chairman added.

While urging the Fulani herders to remain calm, the MACBAN chairman called on the security agencies to ensure the recovery of Ardo’s corpse.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
All Africa Music Awards Mourns Mohbad, Calls For Institutionalization of Music Industry in Africa
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

All Africa Music Awards Mourns Mohbad, Calls For Institutionalization of Music Industry in Africa

Naija247news -
Mohbad died in a mysterious circumstance on Tuesday, September...

Liverpool v West Ham: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 24,2023. Referee   Chris Kavanagh (England) Goal Scorer: Liverpool One slightly sour note...

Chelsea v Aston Villa: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 24,2023. Date: Sunday 24th September, 2023 Time: 2:00 pm Stadium Stamford...

Mohbad: Zinoleesky Dumps Marlian Records

Naija247news -
Following continued backlash resulting from the sudden death of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

All Africa Music Awards Mourns Mohbad, Calls For Institutionalization of Music Industry in Africa

Music 0
Mohbad died in a mysterious circumstance on Tuesday, September...

Liverpool v West Ham: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

FootBall 0
Sept 24,2023. Referee   Chris Kavanagh (England) Goal Scorer: Liverpool One slightly sour note...

Chelsea v Aston Villa: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

FootBall 0
Sept 24,2023. Date: Sunday 24th September, 2023 Time: 2:00 pm Stadium Stamford...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights