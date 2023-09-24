“Government Pushes for Accelerated Progress on Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail Line Reconstruction”

Transportation Minister Mohammed Alkali has voiced his strong disapproval of the sluggish pace and construction methods employed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in the ongoing reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail Line.

During his visit to Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, Mr. Alkali assessed the construction progress on the Port Harcourt and Ouigno section of the Eastern Narrow Gauge rail. His assessment revealed that the foreign contractor was utilizing a manual approach to lay the tracks, a development that left him deeply dissatisfied.

Furthermore, Mr. Alkali expressed his disappointment with the overall pace of the project. This signals a clear concern regarding the project’s efficiency and adherence to timelines.