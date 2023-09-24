Menu
‘Family Witches Killed Mohbad, Not Naira Marley’ – Cleric claims

By: Naija247news

Date:

The General Overseer of Goshen Freedom Tabernacle (GFT) in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Prophet Austin Ariole, on Tuesday, said Naira Marley is not behind the death of singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Naija News understands the news of Mohbad’s death struck the internet last week Tuesday, with thousands of Nigerians expressing their pain over the singer’s death.

The singer was buried on Wednesday in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

In the past few days there had been allegations that Mohbad was killed by his former boss, Naira Marley and music promoter, Sam Larry.

The cleric in his reaction, however, said witches from the deceased’s family are responsible for his death and not what many Nigerians think.

Ariole made these claims during a prayer meeting of the Upper Room team of Goshen Freedom Tabernacle in Effurun on Tuesday.

He said, “I don’t like worldly musicians, but I just picked interest in this one, and when I was praying last night, God revealed to me that Naira Marley did not kill Mohbad. Witches from his village killed him.”

The Prophet further explained that these witches had foreseen Mohbad’s promising future, leading them to end his life.

The cleric who noted the grief within the family condemned the father of the late singer, stating that despite people seeking refuge in the mountains for their children’s sake, the father did not do enough for his son.

He expressed concerns over the father’s focus on financial matters about the burial rather than his son’s death.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

