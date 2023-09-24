Diphtheria Outbreak Claims Lives in Jigawa State

In a recent development, a diphtheria outbreak in Jigawa State has tragically resulted in the loss of at least 10 lives, with a total of 91 suspected cases reported across 14 local government areas. The State Ministry of Health officially confirmed these distressing statistics during a press conference held in Dutse on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Dr. Salisu Mu’azu, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, disclosed that among the suspected cases, two have been positively confirmed in the Kazaure and Jahun local government areas. Additionally, samples have been dispatched to Abuja for further confirmation.

The gravity of this outbreak is compounded by its occurrence in areas with a history of minimal immunization against diphtheria. In response, the ministry swiftly initiated an investigation, gathering crucial data from the affected regions. They promptly informed the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHDA) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to coordinate an effective response.

Dr. Mu’azu emphasized the urgency of the situation and revealed that the state government is preparing to administer vaccines as soon as they become available. He attributed the outbreak to disruptions in healthcare services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the suspension of routine immunization during that period as a significant challenge.

In collaboration with the NPHDA and NCDC, the state ministry is diligently monitoring the situation, taking concerted actions to contain the outbreak swiftly and efficiently.

Local communities are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to directives issued by health authorities to curb the spread of diphtheria. The tragic loss of lives serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of maintaining robust healthcare systems, even in the face of challenging times.